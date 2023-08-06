WINDER - Kathy Kelley Calloway, 71, Winder, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
She was born in Onslow, N.C. When she was in high school, Kathy played flute in the band and was a member of the All-State Band. She grew up as a Methodist and was married in the Methodist Church on June 27, 1980.
She earned an Associate Degree from Victoria College in Texas. Kathy was employed by Kmart and was among the first female assistant managers. Kathy had been employed as a clerk for the Internal Revenue Service.
It’s hard to see how she had time to work because she was interested in so many things. She enjoyed fishing, knitting, drawing, doing jigsaw puzzles, playing Bingo and Yahtzee, and she loved the Legend of Zelda on her Nintendo entertainment system.
Kathy loved cats and dogs and she had a Pug named Frank. She was very much into pop culture – she listened to TLC, INXS and MC Hammer.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara Anderson Kelley and Jack Kelley Sr.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ben Calloway. Kathy is also survived by her children, Josiah Calloway and Barbara (Mark) Davenport; grandchild, Ian Davenport; brother, Jack Kelley Jr.; sister, Pat McKay; and several nephews and one niece.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 6-12
