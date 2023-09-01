Kathy Lewallen Sheridan, 58, of the Hollingsworth community, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, after a brief illness.
Mrs. Sheridan was born on February 7, 1965, in Jackson County to the late Ralph and Liza Mae Payne Lewallen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Lewallen, Milton Lewallen, Kenneth Lewallen, Roy Lewallen, Tommy Lewallen and Mark Lewallen; and sister, Lenora Simmons.
Kathy was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church, where she prepared the food for many Vacation Bible Schools throughout the years. Kathy was the owner of Jack & Jill Daycare Center in Cornelia during the 1980's, having a love for working with children. She had also worked in the lunch room for many years at Banks County Schools, Habersham County Schools and the Ninth District Opportunity. During the summers, she also worked as the lunchroom manager at Camp Evergreen.
Kathy will be remembered for her love for crafting, scrapbooking, decorating for holidays and traveling, but most of all she will be remembered for her love for her family. She was devoted most of all to her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her loving husband of 40 years, Rickey Sheridan, and Katie and Kylie Tench, of the home; her nieces, Tina Simmons and Latasha Spence; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol and Bill Wood, Commerce, Diane and David Poole, Baldwin, Nancy and Ken Simmons, Baldwin, and Lois and Wendell Poole, Baldwin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Terry and Donna Lewallen, Baldwin, and Jr. and Melba Lewallen, Baldwin; and numerous nieces and nephews as well.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Mt. View Baptist Church with Pastors Chad Parker and Jamie Harvey officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel. Mrs. Sheridan will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, for those that would like to pay their respect.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made in Kathy's Memory to Katie's and Kylie's College Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
