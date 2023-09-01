sheridan

Kathy Lewallen Sheridan, 58, of the Hollingsworth community, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Sheridan was born on February 7, 1965, in Jackson County to the late Ralph and Liza Mae Payne Lewallen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Lewallen, Milton Lewallen, Kenneth Lewallen, Roy Lewallen, Tommy Lewallen and Mark Lewallen; and sister, Lenora Simmons.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 3-9

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.