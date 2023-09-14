JEFFERSON - Kesler Lanier Perry, 79, Commerce, entered rest Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Born on April 17, 1944, in Jackson County, Mr. Perry was the son of the late Eugene and Ina Ivey Perry. He was the owner of Lee Street Auto Parts Store, Jefferson.
He is survived by Linda Miller; daughter, Kim Perry Barber (Shane), Nicholson; step-daughters, Becky Simpson (Bob), Buford, and Karen Wiley (Dave), Jefferson; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Kesler was known to always be the life of the party. Rarely did you see him without a smile on his face and a corny joke to tell you. He loved to have a good time and he enjoyed life to the fullest.
As per Kesler's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.
In remembrance of Kesler and his love for children and Christmas, the family asks that donations be directed to Sheriff Janis Mangum for the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Christmas Drive, 555 Stan Evans Drive, Jefferson, Ga. 30549, which Kesler supported so less fortunate children can have a wonderful Christmas.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 17-23
