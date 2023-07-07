HOMER - Larry Aycock Peele, 58, Homer, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
He was born on November 10, 1964, in Raleigh, North Carolina, to the late Larry A (Debra) Peele Sr. and Billie Lockett Peele (Larry) Green.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 7:46 pm
HOMER - Larry Aycock Peele, 58, Homer, passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
He was born on November 10, 1964, in Raleigh, North Carolina, to the late Larry A (Debra) Peele Sr. and Billie Lockett Peele (Larry) Green.
Mr. Peele attended North Georgia Technical College, loved shooting pool (billiards), was an avid deer hunter, was a certified small engine mechanic and was a CDL truck driver until he was disabled.
Along with his mother, survivors include his wife, Suzanne Jones Peele; brother, Kenny (Angie) Peele; half-brother, Brian Peele; sister, Betsy Peele McCarty; mother-in-law, Anne Jones; extended family, Keith Seagraves and godchildren, Michael and Michelle Seagraves; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive, whom he loved very much and enjoyed spending time with.
Funeral service: Friday, July 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Rodney Wilbanks officiating. Interment will follow in the Poole Family Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Family Hospice, 624 South Milledge Ave., Ste. 101, Athens, Ga. 30605, in Mr. Peele’s honor.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 9-15
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.