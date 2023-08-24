NICHOLSON - Larry Eugene Farmer, 75, Nicholson, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at his home with his family by his side.
Larry was the son of the late Olin and Sara Kesler Farmer. He was a member of Antioch Methodist Church. Larry was a retired electrician who enjoyed traveling, spending time restoring antique cars and attending car shows. But he especially loved days spent with his family.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristi Wood; and brother, Leon Farmer.
Larry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy Williamson Farmer, Nicholson; children, Traci Banks (Tim), Mt. Airy, Shannon Glines (Chris), Homer, and Kelly Farmer (Cathy), Nicholson; sister, Sara Smith; brother, Jerry Farmer; grandchildren, Hannah Lester, Whitney Goodson (Tyler), Breanna Glines, Jacob Glines, Zachry Glines, Cally Farmer and Konner Farmer; and great-grandchildren, Maddie Cuadros, Asher Goodson and Thatcher Goodson. He is also survived by his niece, Pam and nephew, Derrick, who always held a special place in his heart.
Graveside service: Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Antioch Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Zack Hawks officiating.
Flowers are optional, or donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, or Gideons International, P.O. Box 225, Commerce, Ga. 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 27-September 2
