HULL - Leonard Franklin Helton, 67, Hull, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023.
He was the son of the late E.G. and Nettie Sue Helton and also preceded in death by sister and brothers, Ann Hancock, Douglas Helton, Joe Helton and Ronnie Helton.
He worked for Griffeth Brothers Tire, University Tire and Thomason Tire Company as a salesman and manager and also worked in Watson Mill State Park as a maintenance worker. Leonard graduated from Madison County High School in 1974.
Survivors include wife, Susan Helton; step-children, Phyllis Ervin and Christopher Compton; sisters and brothers, Mildred Mealor, Alice Chambers, Jerry (Jenny) Helton and Jack (Janice) Helton; grandchildren, Amanda (Brett) Gnomes, Josh Fields and Cole Compton; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. in Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.
