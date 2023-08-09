HULL - Lichmond Leaird, 91, Hull, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 7, 2023.
Born in Oglethorpe County, he was a son of the late George H. Leaird and Maggie Williams Leaird. Mr. Leaird retired from the United States Army having served in Vietnam, Korea and Germany as a Master Seargent.
Following his retirement from the military, he continued to serve his community for the remainder of his life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight sisters and three brothers.
Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Athens Memory Gardens.
