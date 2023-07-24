FRANKLIN, NORTH CAROLINA - Lily Vanessa Strealy, 19, Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Kennesaw.

Lily was born in Athens on July 24, 2003, daughter of Lisa Sorrells McHone and step-father Chad McHone. She worked in the childcare industry as a daycare worker and was a member of the Beta Club and band at Madison County High School. She was also a member of Pennington Chapel United Methodist Church.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 30-August 5

