FRANKLIN, NORTH CAROLINA - Lily Vanessa Strealy, 19, Franklin, N.C., passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Kennesaw.
Lily was born in Athens on July 24, 2003, daughter of Lisa Sorrells McHone and step-father Chad McHone. She worked in the childcare industry as a daycare worker and was a member of the Beta Club and band at Madison County High School. She was also a member of Pennington Chapel United Methodist Church.
Lily was a beautiful and talented young lady who brought much joy and laughter to the family. She was generous and kind to others and made them feel loved. During her middle school and early high school years, she demonstrated her aptitude for music, dance, singing and sports. Her beautiful voice was unmistakable. She was very intelligent and had planned to continue her education at Western Carolina University in North Carolina.
Survivors include her mother and step-father; sisters, Hannah Moore, Atlanta, and Tressa Strealy, Franklin, N.C.; grandparents, Vernon and Teresa Sorrells, Franklin Springs; uncle, Steven (Jen) Sorrells; and nieces, Haley Sorrells and Emma Sorrells.
Funeral service: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bert Synan officiating. Interment will follow in the Cary Memorial Garden.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at the home of Vernon and Teresa Sorrells.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
