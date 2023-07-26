harris

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Linda Stover Harris stepped into Glory Land, and was received by her Lord Jesus Christ.

Linda was the daughter of the late Horace J. Stover and Mattie Lee Stover Arnold (Lester). She was an active member of Crooked Creek Baptist Church, and she loved her church family dearly. She was a part of the senior adult ladies Sunday school class, the ladies fellowship group, a former church nursery and Vacation Bible School worker.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 30-August 5

