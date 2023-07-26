On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Linda Stover Harris stepped into Glory Land, and was received by her Lord Jesus Christ.
Linda was the daughter of the late Horace J. Stover and Mattie Lee Stover Arnold (Lester). She was an active member of Crooked Creek Baptist Church, and she loved her church family dearly. She was a part of the senior adult ladies Sunday school class, the ladies fellowship group, a former church nursery and Vacation Bible School worker.
Linda was a homemaker and a former employee of Jefferson High School lunchroom staff, many years ago. She loved to fellowship with family and church members at various social functions, and she enjoyed sharing her talent for baking. Amongst those lucky enough to partake in her sweet creations, Linda was known for her banana pudding, cinnamon rolls, cakes and pies.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, James P. Harris (Jamie), but is now reunited with her sweetheart to celebrate their upcoming anniversary in Heaven. She was also preceded in death by her beloved brother, Don Stover; and her sweet grandson, Joshua Wayne Harris.
Linda is survived by her sons, Wayne Harris (Sherry) and Jeff Harris (Tonya); three grandsons, Nathan Harris (Autumn), Dakota Harris and Walker Harris; brother, Roger Stover (Shari); brothers-in-law, Charles Harris (Janie) and Bobby Harris (Betty Jo); sisters-in-law, Gail Stover Cool (Jim) and Lenora Rogers (Jack); several nieces and nephews; and her ever faithful poodle companion, “Bubbles”.
Funeral services: Friday, July 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Crooked Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Brenson Jennings officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens in Commerce.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
As Linda was a supporter of her church, Crooked Creek Baptist Church, as well as the Aerial Ministries, a Messianic teaching ministry, donations can be made in her name to either of these entities, if so elected, to help spread the Gospel of Christ to all.
Linda will be truly missed, but we know that she is now rejoicing in her “Haven of Rest”.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 30-August 5
(0) comments
