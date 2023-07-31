COLBERT - Lisa Renee Meadows, 48, Colbert, passed away peacefully in the early morning on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a two-year battle with cancer.
She was born October 18, 1974, the daughter of the late Ollie J. and Brenda Graham Meadows.
Lisa was a life-long resident of Madison County and had lived in Colbert for the last 10 years. She was an animal lover and wonderful caretaker of her two dogs, Daisy and JoJo, and cat, Yogi.
She was a talented artist and drew many penciled drawings for her friends and family. Often seen walking in and around Colbert, Lisa took great pride in her independence and made friends everywhere she went with her welcoming and sincere personality.
She was an avid wrestling fan, and often hosted neighboring children for Friday night viewing parties of AEW and WWE. Even in the most difficult of circumstances, she found a reason to be content, appreciative and thankful. She was an encourager and special friend to all who knew her.
She is survived by two half-brothers, Mark Meadows and his children, Joshua and Nicole-Lynne; and Danny (Zoe) Meadows and their children, Caleb and Abby.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 4 p.m. at the Colbert Depot, 23 South Fourth Street, Colbert.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to University Cancer and Blood Center or Colbert Baptist Church.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 30-August 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.