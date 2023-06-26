SUPERIOR, WISCONSIN - Lois Anne Dawson Meixsel, 89, a long-time resident of Danielsville, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Superior, Wisconsin.
She was born April 27, 1934, on a farm in Graham County, Kansas, the youngest of nine children of the late Hubert A. and Bertha Howard Dawson.
She met Perry Meixsel, of Commerce, when he was stationed at Forbes AFB, near Topeka, in 1953, and joined him for the remaining 20 years of his Air Force career.
They settled in Danielsville in 1974. Lois thereafter worked for many years at the USDA Forest Service office at the University of Georgia.
She was, in the pre-online era, a keen genealogist, intrepid cemetery explorer and persistent and often welcome researcher at most of the county courthouses in northeast Georgia. Compiling the Madison County cemetery book was one of her projects.
She moved to Superior, Wisconsin, in 2021 to live with her granddaughter, Kirsten Jondreau.
In addition to her husband, parents, and seven siblings, her daughter, Shelly Anne Meixsel, predeceased her.
Her sons, Perry (Rose), Camden County, and Richard (Christine), Charlottesville, Virginia, survive; as do five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A cremation is planned with no services scheduled.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of June 25-July 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.