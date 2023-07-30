DANIELSVILLE - Loretta Owens York, 83, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, surrounded by her children and loved ones.
Born May 25, 1940, in Beaufort, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Aubry and Sudie Becton Owens.


In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Angela Hart and Arlene Youngblood.
Survivors include Alvin York, Ila; children, Steuart York (Debra), Royston, Andrea Dickens (Richard), Crawford, Anita Compton (Mike), Hull, Asaza Poole (Micheal), Ila, and Anthony York (Nicky), Carnesville; sister, Anna Sebastian Havelock, N.C. She was also blessed with 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Flanagan officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. After the service on Thursday, the family will receive family and friends at 113 Roberts Road, Carnesville, Ga. 30521.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
