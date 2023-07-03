Louie Watson Smith, 81, died Sunday, July 2, 2023.
A native of Madison County, Louie was a son of the late Early Watson and Berma Sue Jordan Smith. He was also preceded in death by a son, Benjamin “Benji” Smith; and a sister, Carolyn (Hamp) Cox.
Louie was a master plumber for over 50 years and attended Central Baptist Church for many years. He enjoyed baseball and UGA football, but especially enjoyed bass fishing and was a longtime member of the Winterville Bass Club.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Caroldine Horne Smith; daughter, Deana (Pete) Carson, Winterville; sister, Betty Goss, Colbert; brothers, Johnny Michael (Donna) Smith, Colbert, and Danny Wayne (Connie) Smith, Ila; grandaughters, Saylor Grace Smith and Whitley McGeary; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, July 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 7, 2023, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or www.stjude.org. or Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, N.Y. 10306 or www.t2t.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
Week of July 2-8
