JEFFERSON - Lucille "Meme" Jones McDonald, 83, Jefferson, entered rest Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Mrs. McDonald was born in Commerce, a daughter of the late Weldon and Annie Lee Drake, was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Jefferson where she taught Sunday School for a number of years, and retired from Alfa Insurance.
“Meme” as she was affectionally called by her family had a passion for kids, she crocheted all her grandchildren blankets, loved to play games with them and attended many of their sporting events through the years. “Meme” also was an avid sports fan, keeping up with the Braves, Bulldogs and Dragons.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McDonald is preceded by her husband, Thomas Jackson “Jack” McDonald; and a brother, Gene Jones.
Survivors include a son, Greg McDonald and his wife Carol, Jefferson; daughter, Pam Wilbanks and her husband Stacy, Baldwin; sister, Betty Carithers, Commerce; grandchildren, Kasey and Kody McDonald and Christian and Jake Wilbanks; one great-grandchild, Bonnie McDonald; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday August 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church in Jefferson with the Reverends Steve Burrell and David Carithers officiating with burial to follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, Danielsville. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Justin Weeks, Gary Bond, Matthew Edwards, Phillip Edwards, Christian Wilbanks, Jake Wilbanks and Kody McDonald.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 14, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
The McDonald family would like to thank Northridge Health and Rehabilitation and Affinis Hospice for the wonderful care they gave our "Meme" through the last years of her life. Thank you for treating her like a part of your family.,
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Lucille Jones McDonald to Faith Baptist Church Children’s Ministry, P.O. Box 427, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 13-19
