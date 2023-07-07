PENDERGRASS - Luther J. Pruitt, 93, Pendergrass, entered rest Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Mr. Pruitt was born in Pendergrass, a son of the late Henry and Lillie Mae Wright Pruitt and had lived in Jackson County his entire life. He was a member of Pendergrass Baptist Church.
Mr. Pruitt retired from Pruitt and Gee Auto Center in Pendergrass which he owned and operated for over 50 years. At that time, he knew almost everyone in town and they all knew him. Pruitt was always quick to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and was much loved and respected by everyone in the community.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Pruitt was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Ruth Aikens Pruitt; his second wife, Hilda Gee Pruitt; two sons, Henry and James Pruitt; daughter-in-law, Stella Pruitt; granddaughter, Tina Pruitt; sister, Dolly Stockton; and a sister-in-law, Bess Pruitt.
He is survived by his son, Billy Pruitt; daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Tom Taylor, Joyce and Marty Lance, and Tammy and Shannon Love; grandchildren, Pam and Jeff Rhodes, Mark and Tina Pruitt, Mike and Paige Pruitt, Stephanie McDaniel, Greg Pruitt, Karyn and Justin Gunter, Matthew and Lindsey Lance, Kody and Chelsea Love, Jacob Love and Jared Love; 16 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Lewis Pruitt and Enoch Pruitt.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 7, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Pendergrass Baptist Church with the Reverends Charles Jenkins and Randall Hulsey officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Mike Pruitt, Matthew Lance, Greg Pruitt, Justin Gunter, Jacob Love and Jared Love.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Luther Pruitt to the Pendergrass Baptist Church, P.O. Box 146, Pendergrass, Georgia 30567.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 9-15
