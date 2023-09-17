On Tuesday, September 7, 2023, the world lost M. Andrew "Andy" McCollum, a beautiful compassionate, funny soul.
Born in Toccoa on March1, 1947, Andy McCollum greeted the world with his beautiful smile and wonderful laugh.
Lewis B. and Dottee M. McCollum raised their firstborn child in the Camelot-like community of Turnerville, in Habersham County. Andy was followed by three siblings, Sam (deceased), Nancy (Don) Higginbotham and Angela (George) MacMillan, all of Turnerville. His nieces live in Georgia and his nephew in Alabama with their families.
Andy is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Margaret; his sons, Burt and Michael; and his two sisters.
He gave Margaret the greatest gift when they married. Andy was very proud and loved both sons greatly. Burt and Michael gave Andy and Margaret four terrific grandchildren. His face lit up when saw his grandchildren.
In 1965 Andy graduated from Habersham County High School in Clarkesville. He proudly served his school’s Beta Club and graduated Summe Cum Laude.
Majoring in psychology, he graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science in 1969. In 1974 Andy completed his Master’s in Social Work.
Andy’s professional life started as a social work tech at Central State Psychiatric Hospital in Milledgeville. His dad was so pleased because he had insurance and retirement benefits. Andy worked as unit director at Northwest Regional Psychiatric Hospital, Rome; Denver Colorado’s Fort Logan Mental Health Center and Clinical Director and Director of the Northeast Community Mental Health/Mental Retardation/Substance Abuse Center, Athens.
He spoke at Jimmy Carter’s Center in Atlanta regarding how to use state funds for the most chronically mental ill people’s medicines. He was promoted to the Regional Director positions in Athens and Augusta for the Regional Boards. He retired in good standing after 35 years of service.
Andy enjoyed his retirement years by visiting family and friends, fishing, woodworking, going to car shows and hanging out in his shop which he and his sons built. He traveled to Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maine, eastern Canada and California.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West Chapel, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, Ga. The funeral home is located off Highway 316, inside Loop 10.
Andy would be honored if you would donate to Nuci’s Space, 396 Oconee Street, Athens, Ga. 30601, 706-227-1515; www.nuci.org.
Lord & Stephens, West, Watkinsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
Week of September 17-23
