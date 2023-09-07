BRASELTON - M. L. Dalton, 71, Braselton, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
Michael was a kind and thoughtful man loved by many people. He was born on April 2, 1952.
He is survived by his mother, Helen B. Dalton, Buford.
Funeral service: Monday, September 11, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Pastor Danny Newbern will officiate. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Athens, Ga.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 11, 2023, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 770-945-6924. Share memories of Mr. Dalton at hamiltonmillchapel.com.
