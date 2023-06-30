STATHAM - Manira Wardlaw Michael, 86, Statham, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023.
She was a native of Nicholson and a graduate of Commerce High School. Manira was a member of Hebron Christian Church, where she filled in as a Sunday School teacher. She loved to sing and play the piano and was a proud member of the Hebron choir.
Manira was the owner and a very active part of Michael Well Company. She loved her family and while she wasn’t raising five kids she enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.
Manira was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Albert and Gaynelle Hardman Wardlaw; her loving husband, John C. Michael; a daughter, Sheila Michael-Shelor; a brother, Walter Wardlaw; and her sister, Eleanor Christopher.
She is survived by two sons, David and Darren Michael, Statham; two daughters, Renata Cotton (Terry), Watkinsville, and Beth Michael, Statham; a brother, Maurice Wardlaw (Sandra), Nicholson; and two grandchildren, Devin Shelor, who is serving his country in the Navy in St. Mary’s, and Tammy Cotton, Watkinsville.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 6 until 8:30 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral service: Friday, June 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Hebron Christian Church with Pastor Gordon Griffin officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Donations may be made in Manira’s memory to the charity of your choice.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 2-8
