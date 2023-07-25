BRASELTON - Manny Rodriguez, 92, Braselton, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023.
Mr. Rodriguez was born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, a son to the late Juan and Alejanda Burgos Rodriguez. Mr. Rodriguez was of the Catholic faith and attended the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch.
Mr. Rodriguez was a federal agent and postal inspector working with the United States Postal Service.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rodriguez was preceded in death by his son, Edwin Rodriguez; and his sisters, Maria Rodriguez and Lidia Rodriguez.
Survivors include his wife, Olga Perez Rodriguez, Braselton; daughters, Nancy Torres, Lake Worth, Fla., and Elizabeth Sheffield, Dacula; son, Manuel Rodriguez, Washington State; brother, Juan Rodriguez, Bayamon, Puerto Rico; sister-in-law, Maria M. Rodriguez, Bayamon, Puerto Rico; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service at the Jefferson Civic Center.
