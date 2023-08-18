JEFFERSON - Margaret Faye Toney Griffin, 79, Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
Mrs. Griffin was born in Atlanta, a daughter to the late Oma Lee Toney and the late Ophelia Miller Toney. Mrs. Griffin was a loyal member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson and was an owner at Fresh Frozen Foods in Jefferson.
Mrs. Griffin was a founding member of Peace Place and served on various boards including the City of Jefferson Planning Commission.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by her brother, Lee Toney.
Survivors include her children, Billy Jr. and Soja Griffin, Sugar Loaf community, Barry and Belinda Griffin, Centerville, Va., Angela and Erik D’Zamko, Jefferson, and Andrea Cook, Jefferson; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and 13 close-knit female first cousins also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 4 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with the Rev. Dr. Michael Helms officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 2 until 4 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Peace Place Inc., P.O. Box 948, Winder, Ga. 30680, www.peaceplaceinc.org/ or to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson Food Bank, P.O.Box 395, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 20-26
