BRASELTON - Margaret Lackley Hensley, 88, Braselton, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
She was born July 12, 1934, in Atlanta, to the late Oliver and Nell Bennett Lackley.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Nell Camp, Dorothy Simmons and Helen Jordan; brother, Steve Lackley; and granddaughter, Cristin Bowyer Chase.
Margaret was a graduate of Young Harris College. She had worked at RCA Records, was the director of the American Cancer Society of DeKalb County, was a social director at Heritage Inn Nursing Home in St. Simons, and Beverly Manor Nursing Home in DeKalb County. She also had several job positions at Chateau Elan until August of 2016.
Her passions were family, church and friends.
Margaret was survived by her husband, Maurice Hensley; daughters, Teri Fuller and husband Henry, and Joi Bowyer and husband Tim; grandchildren, Brett Fuller, Kirk Fuller and William Bowyer; several great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
A celebration of life will be held at the home of the Hensley's sometime in August.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 9-15
