COMMERCE - Margaret “Margie” Haynie Brown, 87, Commerce, died Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Brookside Assisted Living.
Mrs. Brown was born in Atlanta to the late John Brandon and Helen Walker Haynie II. She was a member of Commerce First Methodist Church and a retired legal secretary for the Piedmont Judicial Circuit.
Mrs. Brown enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels and food drives for the Banks-Jackson Food Bank.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband, Jessee Parker Brown.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her sons, Alan Brown, Jefferson, and Douglas Brown, Danielsville; brother, John Brandon Haynie III, Greensboro, North Carolina; grandchildren, Tyler Dickerson, Mikah Brown, Stella Brown and Owen Brown; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Joshua Carr officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Benevolence Fund at the Commerce First Methodist Church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce. is in charge of arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 17-23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.