HOSCHTON - Mark Kenton Hayes, 74, Hoschton, passed from his earthly home Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Mr. Hayes was born in Gainesville, a son of the late Mark Henry Hayes and the late Marion "Peggy" Skinner Hayes and lived much of his life in Jackson County, and later in Tallulah Falls, where he was know as “Mountain Man”.
Kenton was a member of Walnut Fork Baptist Church and later attended Camp Creek Baptist Church, Tallulah Falls.
Kenton was a man of many talents who loved the outdoors, horses, antiques, pottery and spending time with his family and friends from all walks of life.
He had a great love of genealogy and many times came away from a visit having made a family connection. He loved Native American culture and history, collecting antiques, making saddles and other leather products. His storytelling was unparalleled and he was an avid reader. A stroke in 2010 took his mobility from him but his mind and love of life remained.
He is survived by his sisters, Claire (Elton) Maddox and Rexine Howard; brothers, Jim Hayes, Lemuel (Cheryl) Hayes and Wendell (Patty) Hayes; and by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family wishes to thank God and his care givers at The Oaks in Baldwin, for their great care and comfort for the last 12 years. We sincerely appreciate the personal touch of the staff.
Funeral service: Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 7 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend David Ash officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cross Training Sports Camp, 4774 Clarks Bridge Road, Gainesville, Georgia 30506, attention: Claire Maddox or to www.ctsmission.org in memory of Mr. Kenton Hayes.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 16-22
(0) comments
