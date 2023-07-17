hayes

HOSCHTON - Mark Kenton Hayes, 74, Hoschton, passed from his earthly home Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Mr. Hayes was born in Gainesville, a son of the late Mark Henry Hayes and the late Marion "Peggy" Skinner Hayes and lived much of his life in Jackson County, and later in Tallulah Falls, where he was know as “Mountain Man”.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 16-22

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.