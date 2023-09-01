COMER - Martin T. Mann, 62, Comer, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023.
He was the son of the late Edwin E. Mann; he was also preceded by his maternal grandmother, Mamie Dell Black; and paternal grandparents, Ernest and Dezzie Mae Mann. He was a lifelong member of Danielsville Baptist Church.
Survivors include wife, Melissa Mann; mother, Freida Mann; son, Dylan Mann; step-children, Brandon Flurer and Katelyn Robinson; brother, Morris (Pam) Mann; and grandson, Kylan Robinson.
No services are scheduled at this time.
The family asks instead of flowers, please make donations to Friendship Baptist Church in Danielsville, Ga.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 3-9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.