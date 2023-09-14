CLARKESVILLE - Mary Teresa McCannon McElhannon, 66, Clarkesville, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
Born on December 15, 1956, in Elberton, she was a daughter of the late Lamar Norman McCannon and Freddie Sybil Sisk McCannon. Mrs. McElhannon worked in numerous occupations over the years. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Hollywood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wayne McElhannon; and grandson, Jaylen Coker.
Survivors include her significant other, Shelton Parrish, Clarkesville; children, Shannon Hardman, Comer, Jeremy Bishop Scarborough (Tequilla Masters), Hartwell, Travis Wayne McElhannon, Clarkesville, and Amber Nicole Hernandez (Jose Luis Hernandez), Baldwin; 18 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, David McCannon (BeBe), Carlton; sister, Janet Culbertson, Comer; two nieces and two nephews; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with Bishop Billy Joe Jenkins Jr. officiating. Interment will follow the service in Carlton City Cemetery in Madison County.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 12-2 p.m.at the funeral home.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 17-23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.