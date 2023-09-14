mcelhannon

CLARKESVILLE - Mary Teresa McCannon McElhannon, 66, Clarkesville, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Born on December 15, 1956, in Elberton, she was a daughter of the late Lamar Norman McCannon and Freddie Sybil Sisk McCannon. Mrs. McElhannon worked in numerous occupations over the years. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Hollywood.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 17-23

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.