Mavis Kathleen Preston was born on May 25, 1941. She received her eternal reward on Saturday, September 2, 2023.
She committed her life to Jesus many years ago and served him with her whole heart.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Mavis Kathleen Preston was born on May 25, 1941. She received her eternal reward on Saturday, September 2, 2023.
She committed her life to Jesus many years ago and served him with her whole heart.
A native of Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Paul James Hughes Sr. and Elise Black Hughes. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, James Hughes, J.B. Hughes, Sallie Mae Whitehead, Evie Lee Shaw and Annie Sue Steele.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Beth Russell of Colbert, and daughter, Kathy Russell of Comer, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel, with Pastors Tim Hammond and Bobby Miller officiating. The interment will be in Meadow Cemetery. Pallbearers are Chris Clark, Chris Busbin, Jeff Jordan, Blake Smith, Andy Wilson and Kevin Miller.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 3-9
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.