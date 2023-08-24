perry

ILA - Mervin Lamar Perry, 74, Ila, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

A native of Banks County, he was the son of the late Mervin Lyle and Icie Jean Mealor Perry. He was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Nettie Jo Hoyle Perry; siblings, James Michael Perry, Dennis Owen Perry and Debra Jean Perry; and a step-son, Jack D. Culpepper.

Week of August 27-September 2

