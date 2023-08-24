ILA - Mervin Lamar Perry, 74, Ila, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
A native of Banks County, he was the son of the late Mervin Lyle and Icie Jean Mealor Perry. He was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Nettie Jo Hoyle Perry; siblings, James Michael Perry, Dennis Owen Perry and Debra Jean Perry; and a step-son, Jack D. Culpepper.
Lamar was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War, having been drafted into the United States Army soon after high school. He was a member of the 101st Airborne Division, also known as the “Screaming Eagles.” He was honorably discharged in April 1975. He was involved in veterans support via the Athens V.A. clinic and L.Z. Friendly in Danielsville, an organization devoted to providing a social outlet and support for Vietnam veterans.
He was baptized into Christ on October 5, 1997, at Campus View Church in Athens.
Lamar was a skilled electrician and mechanic. He spent much of his career at Noramco in Athens, a Johnson and Johnson company. He retired in 2006.
He enjoyed a quiet retirement at his country home just outside of Ila with his wife Jo and their many rescued cats and dogs. He was an avid outdoorsman, birdwatcher, reader and wood carver.
In his younger years he was a hunter, but lost interest in it as he aged, saying “I just don’t want to kill anything anymore.”
He had a strong sense of humor and enjoyed a good joke, especially of the Far Side variety. He was a gentleman, always polite and gracious, even ‘til the very end, always expressing gratitude to his family and others who cared for him. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his step-daughters, Jolyn Culpepper, Ila, Pat Culpepper, Winterville, and Myra (Phil) Morris, Winterville; daughters, Rhonda (Ryan) Lumpkin and Rita Spears; a sister, Donna Kay Perry; grandchildren Abbie (Tad) Russell, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Joseph Morris, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jessica Spears and Katelyn Spears; and a great-granddaughter, Rosie Russell.
A private celebration of life and burial are planned. Lamar will be interred at Athens Memory Gardens, 5195 Lexington Road.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Madison-Oglethorpe County Animal Shelter (MOAS) or your local veterans support group. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 196, Ila, Ga. 30647.
Lord & Stephens East in Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 27-September 2
