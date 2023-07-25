Michael James Wall, 60, passed from this life on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Mike was a longtime employee of Thrall Car-Winder and Mitsubishi Consumer Electronics-Braselton. Mike was a loving brother and a beloved uncle to all of our children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Edward Wall Sr. and mother, Frances L. Reynolds Wall; step-mother, Maxine Jones Wall; niece, Stephanie M. Wilson; and nephews, Austin Dale Knight and Oakland Potts.
Survivors include his siblings, Samuel E. Wall Jr. (Carolyn), Barbara Jane Wilson (Robert), William R. Wilson (Suzanne), Laura Jean Stark and Jennifer L. Hulsey; nieces, Brandi Gilreath, Laura Rodriguez, Mallory Potts and Janelle Davis; nephews, Chris Wall, Phillip Wall, Brian Wilson, Robert Rice, Brandon Fetterer, Josh Gatewood, William R. Wilson, Michael Wilson and Andrew Wilson; and numerous great-nephews and nieces.
Funeral service: Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel, Winder.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 30-August 5
