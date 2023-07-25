wall

Michael James Wall, 60, passed from this life on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Mike was a longtime employee of Thrall Car-Winder and Mitsubishi Consumer Electronics-Braselton. Mike was a loving brother and a beloved uncle to all of our children and grandchildren.

