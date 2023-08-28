NICHOLSON - Mildred Katherine Evans, 79, Nicholson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at her home after an extended illness.
Mrs. Evans was born in Ila to the late Esco and Leila Pruitt Wood and was the 8th of 14 children. Prior to having children, Mildred worked at Blue Bell Sewing Company and Belk in Commerce.
From 1970 to 1980, she was a homemaker until she began working in the lunchroom at Athens Christian School, where her children attended. She retired as lunchroom manager at ACS in 2000, after 20 years of service.
She attended Grove Level Church and was a care leader in the Adult Sunday School class until she was unable to attend church. Mildred played the piano and sang with her loving husband, Donald, at all the churches she attended over her lifetime.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Blanche Wood and Johnnie Sue Wallace; and brothers, Joe Wood, Frank Wood, Dyson “Chick” Wood and Kimsey Wood.
Mildred is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, James Donald Evans, Nicholson; son, Parrish (Julie) Evans; daughters, Dawn (Jep) Crane and Summer Evans, all of Nicholson; seven grandchildren, Ward (Allie) Evans, Addison Evans, Mackenzie Evans, Ariana Crane, Aleah Crane, Lexie Evans and Xander Evans; two great-grandchildren, Lucy Evans and Hendrix Evans; brothers, Gene Wood, Nicholson, Bill (Carol) Wood, Commerce, Dillard (Derenda) Wood, Martinsville, Virginia, and Danny (Cathy) Wood, Winterville; sisters, Fay Wilbanks, Nicholson, Gladys (John) Palmer, Nicholson, and Patsy (Johnny) Wilbanks, Maysville; sisters-in-law, Floy Nell Smith Wood, Nicholson, Reba Wood, Commerce, and Glenda Wood, Ila; as well as several generations of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Nicholson Baptist Church with the Rev. John Wood officiating with interment to follow in Nicholson Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Little-Ward Funeral Home in Commerce.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 3-9
