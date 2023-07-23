thomason

JEFFERSON - Nancy Ruth Legere Thomason, 91, Jefferson,  formerly of Perry, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Mrs. Thomason was born in Barbourville, Ken., a daughter to the late Ledford Clint Leger and the late Fannie Lunsford Leger.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 23-29

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.