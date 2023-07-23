JEFFERSON - Nancy Ruth Legere Thomason, 91, Jefferson, formerly of Perry, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
JEFFERSON - Nancy Ruth Legere Thomason, 91, Jefferson, formerly of Perry, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Mrs. Thomason was born in Barbourville, Ken., a daughter to the late Ledford Clint Leger and the late Fannie Lunsford Leger.
Mrs. Thomason was a teacher and media specialist at Southside Elementary and Perry Middle School in Perry, where she was also a member of the Perry United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Thomason was a member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church in Jefferson.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thomason was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Louis Thomason; and two grandsons, Stephen Kinnas and Jacob Cleveland.
Survivors include her daughters, Susan Mortenson and her husband Kerry, Jefferson, Elizabeth Ann Schotta and her husband Steve, Palm Coast, Fla., Kathryn Louise Cleveland, Griffin, Janet Lee Thomason, Green Cove Springs, Fla., and Jill Thomason Gilchrist and her husband Rodney, Trussville, Ala.; son, James Fredrick Thomason, St. Petersburg, Fla.; grandchildren, Robert Kerry Mortensen and his wife Sue, Bogota, N.J., Matthew James Mortensen and his wife Sara, Athens, Stephen Schotta, Rogers, Ark., Natalie Hernandez and her husband Angel, Wyoming, Nancy Russell, Dallas, Texas, Will Cleveland, Flagstaff, Ariz., Rachel Clissold and her husband Matthew, Alexandria, Va., Hannah Pritchett and her husband Drew, Pelham, Ala., Chelsea Bass and her husband Tyler, Pinson, Ala., and Sam Kinnas and his wife Kaitlyn, Mesa, Colo.; and 12 great-grandchildren also survive.
A private memorial service will be held by the family on a later date. Mrs. Thomason will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Week of July 23-29
