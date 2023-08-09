GILLSVILLE - Nathan John Sims, 75, Gillsville, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023.
Born on September 28, 1947, in Commerce, Mr. Sims was the son of the late John Reuben and Annie Reed Morris Sims.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 7:45 pm
Mr. Sims worked for years as a carpenter and was given the nickname “Snake.” He would sit everyday on the front porch waving to folks as they passed by.
He leaves going to Heaven but leaves behind his loving wife of 51 years, Janice Turpin Sims, whom he never called Janice, but always called her “Honey” or Darling".
Survivors, in addition to his wife, include his daughter, Amber (Nate Noack) Sims, whom he always called “Punkin"; sisters, Joyce (Dwight) Sims Miller and Jan Sims Hulsey; nephews, Matthew (Laura) Miller and Shannon (Cindy) Miller; nieces, Jesse (Scott) Boyd Evans and Kristen Hulsey; and great-nieces and nephew, Anna Miller, Clair Miller and Henry Miller.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Community/Pine Grove Church with the Revs. Kip Wright, Rusty Turpin, Earl Pirkle, and Darrell Womack officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
