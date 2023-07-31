AREQUIPA, PERU AND JEFFERSON - Nora Enciso de Zeballos, 88, Arequipa, Perú/Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at a nursing home facility in Athens-USA.
Nora was passionate about having all her family together at home, especially when her grandchildren came home to visit, she was missing them so much.
She loved to watch sports games, especially basketball and soccer. Nora was her grandchildren’s best cheerleader when they played sports.
She loved cooking, especially fixing her grandchildren’s meals and their beds before she got ill. There was not a day that she did not pray for her boys, her son in-law and daughter, and herself to stay healthy.
Nora was a very lovely and sweet lady with a heart of gold. She will be missed by all but leaves us with many wonderful and sweet memories.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Luisa; her siblings, Odelia, Victor and Graciela; and niece, Edita.
Nora leaves behind her beloved daughter, Giovanna, son in-law, Jaynes, and her grandchildren, John and Nicholas Wheeler. She also leaves behind her youngest sister, cousin, various nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews in Peru.
Funeral Mass: Friday, July 21,2023, at 4:15 p.m. at St. Catherine Laboure’ Catholic Church in Jefferson-USA.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 30-August 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.