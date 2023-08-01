COMMERCE - Okal Lee Mauldin, 92, died peacefully at her home on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Commerce.
She was born on January 25, 1931, in Danville, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Carl Mauldin. She was the youngest daughter of the late Harry Lee Mann Sr. and the late Maddie Mae Etheridge Mann. Her youngest daughter, Terri, was with her when she passed and took care of her for over 20 years in her home in Commerce.
Before retiring, she worked for Southern Bell Telephone Co. and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. She took care of children after retirement, she loved children.
Okal Lee was an amazing cook. Her made from scratch German Chocolate Cake used to bring top dollar at bake sales. She was also a great seamstress, just like her sisters were.
She loved going to see movies, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and her granddog, Molly. All of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren called her “MeMaw”. She loved to laugh and would light up a room with her laughter. She was an absolute joy to be around. Everyone called her "sweet Miss Lee".
She is survived by her two daughters, Starr (Jimmy) Camp, Marietta, and Terri (Melvin) Hanley, Commerce; two grandsons, Adam (Devin) Hanley and Austin (Bretta) Hanley, Bogart; several great-grandsons, Kaden Burroughs, Trevor Burroughs, Beckett Burroughs, Bryson Hanley and Easton Hanley; one great-granddaughter, Livi Hanley; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two older sisters, Lois (Edgar) Macon, Cataula, and Mae (Linnie) Woods, Phenix City, Ala.; and one brother, Harry Lee (Pamela) Mann Jr., Washington, N.C.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. at The Anchor Church, 403 Drake Woods Road, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Leukemia Society in honor of “Beckett the Brave” (her great-grandson), Leukemia Society, P.O. Box 22324, N.Y., N.Y. 10087 or givenow.lls.org.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 6-12
