COMMERCE - Okal Lee Mauldin, 92, died peacefully at her home on Monday, July 31, 2023 in Commerce.

She was born on January 25, 1931, in Danville, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Carl Mauldin. She was the youngest daughter of the late Harry Lee Mann Sr. and the late Maddie Mae Etheridge Mann. Her youngest daughter, Terri, was with her when she passed and took care of her for over 20 years in her home in Commerce.

Week of August 6-12

