westfall

GAINESVILLE - Olive Lucille Westfall, 86, formerly of Harpursville, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at The Oaks at Limestone in Gainesville, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Westfall was born October 22, 1936, in Deposit, New York, and lived for many years in Harpursville, New York. In her retirement, she lived in Santa Cruz, California, and Chase City, Virginia, before moving to Georgia to be with family in her later years.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of July 23-29

