GAINESVILLE - Olive Lucille Westfall, 86, formerly of Harpursville, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at The Oaks at Limestone in Gainesville, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Westfall was born October 22, 1936, in Deposit, New York, and lived for many years in Harpursville, New York. In her retirement, she lived in Santa Cruz, California, and Chase City, Virginia, before moving to Georgia to be with family in her later years.
An avid gardener in her spare time, she was retired from the State of New York, where she worked with special needs children at Broome Developmental Center.
She was twice married, first to David C. Neff for 27 years; and then to Robert Westfall for 26 years.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, David C. Neff and Robert Westfall; son, David Allen Neff; parents Kermit and Lucille Holdredge; and brother, Ralph Hott.
Mrs. Westfall is survived by her son and daughters-in-law, Donald and Nora Neff, Statham, and Lori Neff, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, David Andrew Neff (Amy), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Dwight Neff (Brittany) Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, Thor Neff (Toni), Bekkah Neff Riecke and Jedidiah Neff (Nicole), all of Georgia; great-grandchildren, David Alexander Neff, Adelie Neff, Elliott Neff, Grady Neff, Yasmin Riecke, Miguel Riecke, Philomena Riecke, Leonidas Neff and Riley Neff; brothers, Wayne Holdredge (Ellen), Ballwin, Missouri, and Gary Holdredge, West Islip, New York; and sister, Betty Sizemore of Phoenix, Arizona.
Family to receive friends: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, Braselton.
Interment will be at Perch Pond Hill Cemetery, Nineveh, N.Y., at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pruitt Healthcare Hospice, 2545 Flintridge Rd. NE, Gainesville, Ga. 30501, or the American Diabetes Association.
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 23-29
