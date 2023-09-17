JEFFERSON - Paralee Gaines Perry, 82, Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Mrs. Perry was born in Pendergrass, a daughter to the late James William Gaines and the late Azalee Akins Gaines. Mrs. Perry was a homemaker and a member of the Pond Fork Baptist Church.
Mrs. Perry was an amazing cook, famous for her biscuits, and a mama to everybody.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Perry is preceded in death by her brothers, Tim Gaines, Ricky Gaines, William “Jimbo” Gaines and Mac “Whitlow” Gaines; and her grandson, Johnny Morgan.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, L.B. Perry, Jefferson; daughters, Natalie Morgan and her husband Joseph, Jefferson, and Melinda Morgan, Hull; grandchildren, Joey Morgan, Amanda Morgan, Austin Morgan, Chase Morgan and Carter Morgan; great-grandchildren, Wesley Brackins and Casen Brackins; sister, Janie Keith, Jefferson; and brothers, Harold Gaines and his wife Sue, Winder, and Danny Gaines and his wife Pam, Villa Rica, also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Bobby Bugg and Derek Knight officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens with James Gaines, Douglas Gaines, Wuenceslao Denova, Gerald Jones, Tyler Dalton and Timothy Gaines honored to serve as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 18, 2023, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
