JEFFERSON - Paralee Gaines Perry, 82, Jefferson, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Mrs. Perry was born in Pendergrass, a daughter to the late James William Gaines and the late Azalee Akins Gaines. Mrs. Perry was a homemaker and a member of the Pond Fork Baptist Church.

