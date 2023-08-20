GAINESVILLE - Patsy Ann Craven, 65, Gainesville, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
Mrs. Craven was born in Rockmart, a daughter to Mrs. Sally Lavera Campbell Ploof of Buchanan and the late Howard Neese. Mrs. Craven was a member of the Talmo Baptist Church and was a realtor working with Virtual Properties Realty.
In addition to her father, Mrs. Craven was preceded in death by her brothers, Dyrle Neese and Mike Neese; and a step-father, P.J. Ploof.
Survivors include her husband, whom she married in 1977, Mike Craven, Gainesville; children, Heather Craven, Pendergrass, Sherie Castillo and her husband Ramon, Pendergrass, and Daniel Craven and his wife Paige, Pendergrass; mother, Sally Lavera Campbell Ploof, Buchanan; sisters, Mary Brannon and her husband Alan, Rockmart, Lisa Key and her husband Jimmy Key Jr., Bremen; brother, Paul Neese, Pendergrass; grandchildren, Savannah Reeves, Paul Stancil, Serenity Castillo, Jr. Castillo, Tyler Craven, Paris Craven and Tyler Neese; one great-grandchild, Grayson Stancil; and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Talmo Baptist Church with the Rev. Derek Howard officiating. The burial will follow in the Talmo Baptist Church Cemetery with grandchildren and nephews honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the Tyler Lee Neese Benefit Fund for College at any United Community Bank Branch.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 20-26
