GAINESVILLE - Patsy Ann Craven, 65, Gainesville, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Mrs. Craven was born in Rockmart, a daughter to Mrs. Sally Lavera Campbell Ploof of Buchanan and the late Howard Neese. Mrs. Craven was a member of the Talmo Baptist Church and was a realtor working with Virtual Properties Realty.

Week of August 20-26

