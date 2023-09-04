WINDER - Paul Eugene “Gene” Coombs, 76, Winder, entered rest Saturday, September 2, 2023.
Mr. Coombs was born in Battles Wharf, Alabama, a son of the late Leon Eugene Coombs and the late Faye Annette Mayberry Coombs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
WINDER - Paul Eugene “Gene” Coombs, 76, Winder, entered rest Saturday, September 2, 2023.
Mr. Coombs was born in Battles Wharf, Alabama, a son of the late Leon Eugene Coombs and the late Faye Annette Mayberry Coombs.
Mr. Coombs was a member of the Jackson County Baptist Church, was a Lay Minister and was involved in childrens, bus and prison ministries and enjoyed reading and studying the scriptures.
Mr. Coombs was retired from the Lockheed Corporation after 21 years and was blessed to be able to work at what he loved as a journeyman tool and die maker. After retiring Mr. Coombs worked for Bar Code Depot for another 10 years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Coombs is preceded by a brother, Jerry Michael Coombs; son, Stephen Kirk Coombs; step-son Bryan Turk; and grandson, Patrick Coombs
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Rita Spriggs Coombs, Winder; son, Christopher Michael Coombs (Rhonda), Winder; daughter, Stephanie Lynn Hood (Aaron), Winder; grandchildren, David Coombs, Noah Coombs, Mackinlee Coombs, Kevin Coombs, Samantha Hroma, Michelle Snyder, Rachel Hood, Tristan Turk and C J Turk; two great-grandchildren, Hadley Coombs and Nora Turk; and a brother, Dwight Coombs, Robertsdale, Alabama, also survives.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Jackson County Baptist Church with the Reverend Matt Booher and Dr. Jack Lawson officiating. Mr. Coombs will lie in state from 1-2 p.m. Burial will follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are David Coombs, Noah Coombs, Michael Snyder, Zac Hroma, Stephen Ousley, Ian Farlow, Anthony Cook and Billy Parson.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the Jackson County Baptist Church, 79 Memorial Drive, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 3-9
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.