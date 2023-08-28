WINDER - Philip Barry Chandler Sr., 72, Winder, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023.
Phil was born February 9, 1951, in Athens to Ola Belle Akins Chandler and the late Hubert E. Chandler. Phil loved and was an active member of his community.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds light and variable..
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 28, 2023 @ 12:21 pm
WINDER - Philip Barry Chandler Sr., 72, Winder, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023.
Phil was born February 9, 1951, in Athens to Ola Belle Akins Chandler and the late Hubert E. Chandler. Phil loved and was an active member of his community.
He served as a member of the Davidson Masonic Lodge and was a proud member of the Winder-Barrow High School graduating class of 1969. After high school, Phil attended and graduated from the Kennedy-Western University with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering: Safety.
Phil was nationally recognized by OSHA for his safety records as a safety and security director for Thrall Car Manufacturing, where he retired after nearly 30 years. Phil served as a reserve deputy for the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Joe Robinson and Sheriff Jud Smith.
Phil may have been best known for his tremendous passion for music and art. He was a founding member of “The Full House Band” along with his close friend Ernie Graham and was a very talented artist, most notably for his drawings and paintings.
Phil was also known for his love of classic cars, his love for cooking, and in his younger days, being an avid hunter and member of the Bethlehem Hunting Club.
More than anything, he loved his family immensely, especially the love of his life, Cindy Martin Chandler, who passed away in 2006.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by sons, Philip “Barry” Chandler Jr. and Mandy, and Andrew Chandler; daughter, Kristin Boyd and Chase; grandchildren, Audrey Chandler, Ethan Barry Chandler, Aryya Boyd and Piper Boyd; and sister, Judie Lanier and John.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 27-September 2
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.