DANIELSVILLE - Rachel Fortson Kelley, 78, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023.
The daughter of the late Darwin Cleveland and Mary Idell Fortson, she was also preceded in death by sons, Scott and Tyler Kelley; and her sister, Doris Strickland.
Rachel worked as a Registered Nurse for many years and served as a hospice nurse for eight years.
Survivors include a daughter and three sons, Nicole Kelley, Robby (Rhonda) Kelley, Mark Kelley and Brent Kelley; a sister, Charlotte Bond; grandchildren, Zola (Ariana) Jallad and Jacob Kelley; bonus son, John Kelley; bonus daughter, Anna Kelley; and a bonus grandchild, Violet Kelley.
Funeral service: Monday, June 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville Chapel, with Joe Davis officiating. Interment will be in the Oconee Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, June 26, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to International Myeloma Foundation Headquarters, 4400 Coldwater Canyon Ave., Suite 300, Studio City, Calif. 91604, Tele. 1-818-487-7455 or https://www.myeloma.org/.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of June 25-July 1
