HOSCHTON - Rainey Addison “Wisdom” Davis, 86, Hoschton, entered rest Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
Mr. Davis was born in Buena Vista, the son of the late Floyd “Rag” Davis and the late Nettie Ruth McMickle Davis. In addition to his parents, Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Davis; three sisters, Doris Powell, Betty Forman and Faye Drew; and three brothers, Cecil “Corky” Davis, Olin “Bo” Davis and Dennis “Dick” Davis.
Mr. Davis was a graduate of the University of Georgia, worked for Gold Kist in Georgia and Arizona, and was a manager of a cotton gin and feed lot in Lockney, Texas. After retiring from the agriculture industry he became a real estate investor. Rainey was an avid UGA sports fan, golfer, poker player and ping pong enthusiast.
“Pops” is survived by his wife of 33 years, Bernice L. Davis, Hoschton; one daughter, Kimberley Reed (Ron), Jefferson; two sons, Christopher Camp (Ana), Sugar Hill, and Robbie Camp (Ashley), Hoschton; seven grandchildren, Aaron Reed, Jefferson, Rainey Reed, Jefferson, Hayden Camp, Sugar Hill, Sophia Camp, Hoschton, Emery Camp, Sugar Hill, Aiden Golovan, Sugar Hill, and Ariel Golovan, Sugar Hill; sister, Jewell Murrah (Jack), Colquitt; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and close friends survive.
Funeral service: Friday, July 21, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home Chapel with Dennis Sikes officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors provided by the United States Air Force Honor Guard in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Aaron Reed, Chad Gerrells, Jacob Gerrells, Vince Barrett, Robert Lee and Dave Moon.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 21, 2023, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 23-29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.