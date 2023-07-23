davis

HOSCHTON -  Rainey Addison “Wisdom” Davis, 86, Hoschton, entered rest Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Mr. Davis was born in Buena Vista, the son of the late Floyd “Rag” Davis and the late Nettie Ruth McMickle Davis. In addition to his parents, Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Davis; three sisters, Doris Powell, Betty Forman and Faye Drew; and three brothers, Cecil “Corky” Davis, Olin “Bo” Davis and Dennis “Dick” Davis.

Week of July 23-29

