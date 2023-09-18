HOSCHTON - Raymon Ottis Swaim, 90, Hoschton, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Mr. Swaim was born in Hoschton, a son to the late Walter and Flossie Bell Pierce Swaim. Mr. Swaim was a service manager with Georgia Natural Gas for 47 years.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
HOSCHTON - Raymon Ottis Swaim, 90, Hoschton, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Mr. Swaim was born in Hoschton, a son to the late Walter and Flossie Bell Pierce Swaim. Mr. Swaim was a service manager with Georgia Natural Gas for 47 years.
Mr. Swaim was a member of the Walnut Fork Baptist Church in Hoschton and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Swaim was preceded in death by his wife, Lorine McClure Swaim; and his brother, Ralph Swaim.
Survivors include his son, Ken Swaim and his wife Jennifer, Hoschton; grandchildren, Chris Swaim and his wife Allison, and Kennon Swaim; and great-grandchildren, Timmothy Swaim, Zach and Cody Ramey also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend David Ash officiating. The burial will follow in the Walnut Fork Baptist Church Cemetery with Chris Swaim, Kennon Swaim, Jamie Barlow, Steven Saunders, Steven McClure, Troy Saunders, Paul Tate and Bob Jones honored to serve as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 18, 2023, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of September 17-23
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.