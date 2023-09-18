swaim

HOSCHTON - Raymon Ottis Swaim, 90, Hoschton, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Mr. Swaim was born in Hoschton, a son to the late Walter and Flossie Bell Pierce Swaim. Mr. Swaim was a service manager with Georgia Natural Gas for 47 years.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 17-23

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.