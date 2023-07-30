JEFFERSON - Reba Shields Storey, 94, Jefferson, entered rest Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Mrs. Storey was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late James Walter Shields and the late Essie Lee Coleman Shields. Mrs. Storey was a homemaker and a member of Academy Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Storey is preceded by her husband, Shade Winn “Bill” Storey Jr.; and siblings; Harold Shields and Juanita Williamson.
Survivors include a son, Walter Storey and his wife Jo, Jefferson; grandson, Shade Storey and his wife Miranda, Jefferson; granddaughter, Mimi Young and her husband Michael, Good Hope; great-grandchildren, Emma Storey, Ethan Storey and Bailey Williamson; step-grandchildren, Chris Farmer, Cathy Smith and Cindy Jackson; step-great-grandchildren, Chelsea Fuld, Brittany Smith, Savannah Smith and Taylor Jackson; and sister, Eloise “Tootsie” Archer, Athens, also survives.
Graveside service: Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 12 p.m. in Woodbine Cemetery, Jefferson, with the Reverend Eric Shelton officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 2, 2023, from 10-11:45 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Reba Shields Storey to Academy Baptist Church, P.O. Box 716, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 30-August 5
