BRASELTON - Rebecca "Becky" Lindman, 50, Braselton, departed this life Sunday, July 9, 2023 into the arms of her Everlasting Father and the fellowship of the saints.
She was born on March 28, 1973, to Jerry and Anne Smart. She grew up in Stone Mountain, in a loving home with her parents and younger sister, Mandy.
She graduated from Redan High School, where she was an enthusiastic varsity cheerleader. She also enjoyed playing ASA softball.
The family was members of Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.
She met the love of her life, Andy Lindman, while both were volunteering for the church youth group. Soon after their introduction, he was helping her volunteer for the church’s summer Vacation Bible School, with the ulterior motive of getting to know her better. It wasn’t long before Andy was proposing in the Atlanta airport on their way to meet his grandparents in Michigan. They married in November 1995, and spent 28 years together building a life in service to the Lord and in the adventures he gave them along the way. Recently Becky reflected, “I’ve never had one day where I didn’t know for certain that Andy loved me.”
Becky sought to glorify God and did so both inside and outside the walls of her church. Her highest calling was being a devoted mother in raising three children. The daily tasks of praying with and for her children while she constantly pointed them to Jesus as their Savior was by far her most substantial privilege. She was a cheerleader for them in every accomplishment, including marching band performances, school awards/graduations, but also, always to the foot of the Cross.
Family camping trips and Disney vacations were highlights. Most major milestones were celebrated in those ways. Wherever Becky was, joy and laughter abounded.
Becky had a special gift of relating to children. She served her church faithfully in the nursery, in VBS, and in teaching the first and second grade Wednesday night class. Children were also the focus of her career. She taught the two-year-old class at Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church’s preschool. In due time, she became the church’s preschool director, a position she thrived in for six years. The staff, children, and parents were all well cared for, and her creative ideas and organizational skills are still being implemented today.
Most recently, she used her talents at the Eagle Ranch School. Over the years, she worked in several capacities including in the front office, as a paraprofessional, and ultimately as the elementary school teacher. This was her mission field, and every child was special to her.
Becky was also diligently working towards completing a degree in elementary education from Piedmont University-Athens, where she was set to graduate in May 2024. She made the Dean’s list, with a 4.0 average, in the spring semester of 2023, while working full-time and battling cancer.
Her survivors include her husband of 28 years, Andy; her children, Carrie Chavez (Deven), Kait Lindman and Daniel Lindman; her parents, Anne and Jerry Smart; her sister, Mandy Susten (Steve); and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jack; and grandparents John and Margaret Fergusson and Max and Maurine Smart.
After a courageous battle with cancer, her soul has found its resting place in the glory of Emmanuel’s land. She has fought the good fight and has finished the race. To Him be all praise.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church, 4675 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Becky’s memory to Eagle Ranch School, 5500 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542.
“Tis finished, all is finished, her fight with death and sin; Fling open wide the golden gate and let the victor in!” -Henry Alford Ten Thousand Times Ten Thousand
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53 Hoschton, Ga. 30548, Lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.