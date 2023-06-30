COMMERCE - Rev. Troy Lee Herbert, 80, Commerce, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
The Rev. Herbert was born in Danielsville to the late Olin Oneal and Lena Mozell Brooks Herbert. Rev. Herbert was retired from the University of Georgia and retired from ministry. Rev. Herbert was also a U.S. Army veteran. Rev. Herbert was the minister at Cabin Creek Baptist Church for 15 years, Hudson River Baptist Church for 15 years, chaplain at BJC and Northridge Medical Center for 50 years, and the past president of the Ministerial Association at BJC and Northridge Medical Center.
In addition to his parents, Rev. Herbert was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Louise Bruce.
Rev. Herbert is survived by his wife, Virginia Allen Herbert, Commerce; his brothers, Oneal Herbert, Monroe, and Mike Herbert, Danielsville; nephews, Tony Bruce, David Bruce, Greg Bruce, Wayne Bruce, Dale Bruce, James Herbert, Kipp Fryer, Brian Martin, and Kevin Allen; and nieces, Kayla Argo Herbert, Andy Sun and Cindy Malcolm.
Funeral service: Monday, July 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Michael Moon, Bethe Kellum, and Russ Brown officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 2-5 p.m.at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Week of July 2-8
