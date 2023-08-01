Richard “Pop” Thomas England, 92, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
A native of Madison County, Richard was a son of the late Fred T. and Annie Inez Spence England. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce England; and brothers, Don England, Robert England and Mike England.
Richard was an electrician for more than 50 years. He also had a love for softball that led to him coaching many teams over the years. One of his greatest joys was watching and/or coaching his two sons playing softball.
He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. He, along with his wife, Joyce, served as camp hosts at numerous parks and campgrounds – Moccasin Creek State Park in Clarkesville, Hart State Park in Hartwell and Turner’s Campground in Cleveland.
As his health declined and he could no longer remain at home, he spent the last few years of his life at The Oaks – Athens. His family is forever grateful to them for the care he was given.
Survivors include two sons, Steve (Kellie) England, Hull, and Rodney (Debbie) England, Athens; grandchildren, Anthony (Mandy) England, Danielsville, Andy England, Hull, Whitney (Michael) England Sperlik, Statham, Jacob England, Pell City, Ala., Garland Louise England, Pell City, Ala., Riley (Christina) Snyder, Flowery Branch, and Brody (Meshele) Snyder, Hoschton; great-grandchildren, Samantha England, Danielsville, Addison Sperlik, Statham, Grant Sperlik, Statham, and Miah Snyder, Hoschton; siblings, Dorothy Holcomb, Milledgeville, and Rucker (Edna) England, Hull; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 29, 2023, in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, East, with the Rev. Morris Sapp officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Hopkins, Lance Malaier, Tony Royston, Ron Williamson and grandsons - Anthony England and Michael Sperlik. Honorary pallbearer will be Andy England.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice at The Oaks, c/o PruittHealth Home First, 1751 Meriweather Drive #1A, Watkinsville, Ga. 30677.
Week of August 6-12
