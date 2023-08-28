STATHAM - Rilla Faye Whitlock-Banks, 87, Statham, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023.
Faye was a lifelong resident of Statham. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for over a decade. She loved going to church and attending Gospel singings.
Updated: August 28, 2023 @ 12:11 pm
Family was very important to her and she loved looking after her family and hosting them during special occasions and holidays.
Mrs. Faye worked at Bi-Lo grocery store for over 32 years and retired in the early 2000s. She volunteered at the Winder hospital every Wednesday for more than 10 years.
Mrs. Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Reba “Lucille” Porter and Dessie L. Baker; her son, Tony Johnson; brother, Perry Baker; and her great-grandson, Michael Mathis.
She is survived by her husband, John Tate Banks; children, Mike Johnson, Winder, Michelle (Jody) Seawright, Statham, Terri Jones, Statham, Cindy Ensley and Evans, Lisa Ledford and Alan, and Chris Banks and Shannon; brothers, Robert Baker, Winder, Jack (Pat) Baker, Atlanta and Statham; sisters, Inez Gilreath and Diane (Ron) Ratliff; 18 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren:
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 27-September 2
