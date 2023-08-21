BRASELTON - Robert "Bob" Stringer, 84, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at his home in Braselton.
Bob was born on September 26, 1938, in Stanley, Wisconsin, to Joe and Ginny Stringer. The eldest of the three Stringer children, he was an accomplished athlete excelling at football, hockey and golf which remained a passion throughout his life. He attended the University of Wisconsin where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
He began a lifelong career with Hewlett-Packard upon his graduation, hired by the company founders themselves. He began his career as a bench technician and steadily rose through the venerable company reaching senior executive levels as a national sales manager. His time at HP was highlighted by many successes, world travel and lifelong friendships, as is the HP way. The people of HP remained in his life to his very last day. He retired from HP in 1999 as the head of telecom sales for the Americas and was always happy to discuss his time at HP.
In 1982 he married the love of his life, Darlene Kline. The two spent over four decades together building their life, traveling the world and enjoying many great times with their family.
In his retirement years Bob enjoyed endless rounds of golf with his son and friends, weekends on the lake boating and fishing with his granddaughters, cruising the open seas with his wife and caring for his many beloved fur babies.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Stringer; mother, Ginny "Virginia" Stringer (Miley); and sons, Michael Stringer and Daniel Stringer.
Bob is survived by his wife of 41 years, Darlene Kay Stringer (Kline); sons, David (Kathy) Stringer and John (Christina) Abrams; daughter-in-law, Dr. Perri (Desmond Kilcoyne) Kauls; grandchildren, Kaitlin (Brandon) Tewksbury, Alissa (Lucian) Fox, and Juliana and Henry Kilcoyne; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Riley Tewksbury; sisters, Judith Dunlap and Jane Stringer; and a multitude of friends whom he loved as family.
A private service was held for the family earlier this week.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 27-September 2
