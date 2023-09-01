COMMERCE - Robert Charles “Bob” Sosebee Sr., 75, Commerce, died Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
COMMERCE - Robert Charles “Bob” Sosebee Sr., 75, Commerce, died Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Sosebee was born in Toccoa to the late Carl Charles and Bobbie Bush Sosebee.
Mr. Sosebee was a graduate of Toccoa High School; University of Georgia, BBA degree, major in finance; School of Banking at Louisiana State University; Commercial Lending School, C&S National Bank; and Georgia Academy of Economic Development.
He was a long-time member of the Commerce Kiwanis Club and a realtor with Century 21 Community Realty and later, R&D Realty. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Commerce and a veteran of the United States Army.
Mr. Sosebee lived a life of public service. He served over 25 years on the Commerce City Council; chairman, Commerce Downtown Development Authority, 1985-2009; Georgia Municipal Association Board of Directors; Georgia Municipal Association Executive Committee; president, Georgia Municipal Association, 1998-1999; director of Georgia Music Hall of Fame, 1999-2004; member of State of Georgia Housing Finance Authority, 1999-2004; Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation Trustee, 1999-2003; Georgia Cities Foundation board member, 1999-2000; Georgia Employees Benefit System Board of Trustees, 1999-2001, chairman, 1999-2001; president of Georgia Downtown Association, 1992; board member, Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, 2000-2009; charter board member of Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County; member of State of Georgia Rural Development Council, 2000-2005; and National League of Cities Economic Development Committee, 1998-2002.
During his span as a public servant, Mr. Sosebee received the Georgia Municipal Association Community Leadership Award, 1996; Distinguished Service Award for Northeast Georgia, 2000; Georgia Municipal Association Hall of Fame, 2000; and State of Georgia resolution for Outstanding Service and Leadership to the State of Georgia – presented by Governor Sonny Perdue, 2005.
Mr. Sosebee is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna Tolbert Sosebee, Commerce; daughter, Heather Hobbs (Clay), Nicholson; son, Chad Sosebee (Brooke), Commerce; grandchildren, Carson Hobbs, Grace Hobbs, Jake Hobbs, Ladd Sosebee and Lakyn Sosebee.
Funeral service: Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Commerce with the Rev. Philip Vestal officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Commerce or the Banks-Jackson Food Bank.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
