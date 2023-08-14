JEFFERSON - Robert Thomas “Bob” Murray, 95, Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.
Mr. Murray was born in Chicago, Illinois, a son to the late George and Edith Brandt Murray. Mr. Murray was a veteran of the Unites States Air Force, serving in Alaska and England during the Korean War.
Mr. Murray was an Aerospace/Physics Engineer working for NASA, JPL and retired from Georgia Tech. He spent his early adult life in San Diego, California, where he met his wife, MarySue Schenck. While in California he enjoyed roller skating, taking his kids to the beach or out rock hounding in the desert. Georgia Tech came calling for his talent in 1975.
Bob had many interests during his life, while in California he became interested in cosmetology. Got his cosmetology license and soon owned three beauty salons, much to the delight of MarySue since she could have her hair done free.
After relocating to Georgia he developed a love for birds, particularly parrots having six at one time...MarySue was not too happy about the parrots. He was a ham radio operator for 50 years, a Mason, Shriner and a member of Bethany United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Murray was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Sue Schenck Murray; and his son, Russell Earl Murray.
Survivors include his daughter, Margie Sue Dodrill and her husband Larry, Jefferson; son, Steven Robert Murray, Jefferson; grandchildren, Jason (Gina) Gladys, Amanda Gladys, Melissa (Jeff) Loftis and Michael (Ami) Dodrill; and great-grandchildren, Damon Gladys, Chloe Gladys, Tabitha MacCubbin, Tommy MacCubbin, Audrey Loftis and Dua Dodrill also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the Bethany United Methodist Church with the Revs. Larissa Parker and Dale Giefing officiating. A private burial in the Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery will take place on a later date.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 13-19
