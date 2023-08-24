TOCCOA - Ronald Gregory Clack, 75, Toccoa, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023.
Ronald was born and raised in a Christian home in Barrow County. He was the son of the late Mascolene Blackstock Clack and Robert Clack.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
TOCCOA - Ronald Gregory Clack, 75, Toccoa, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023.
Ronald was born and raised in a Christian home in Barrow County. He was the son of the late Mascolene Blackstock Clack and Robert Clack.
He retired as a facilities manager for Double Tree Hotels. When not working, he enjoyed trout fishing and camping at Turner’s Corner in the North Georgia Mountains.
He was a skilled woodworker and was mechanically inclined. He was comforted by his son’s K-9 companion, an American Pit Bull that he affectionately called “Booner”, even though his name was Bo.
In addition to his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy Clack; his brother, Gerald Clack; and his wife, Patti.
Ronald is survived by his two children, Gregory Clack, and Melissa Cormier and husband Earl; his two sisters, Linda Dunagan and husband Frankie, and Bobbie Jean Ellington and husband Jerry; his four grandchildren, Courtney Blinn, Brittany Hargrove and husband Stephan, Ashley Cormier and Georgia Clack; his five great-grandchildren, McKinley Blinn, Avery Blinn, Lucas Hargrove, Seth Hargrove and Riggs Barrett; and several nieces and nephews.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Clack family.
Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of August 27-September 2
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.